Business Standard

Why Future Group is breaking the age-old rules of the retail game

By taking its labels into general trade, the retailer has upended the system it has been a part of, but also plugged into the future of shopping

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

In the last few months, Future group, which began the modern trade revolution in India, has been silently taking some of its private and joint-venture brands into general trade. For many, this may seem counter-intuitive, given that modern and general trade are competing distribution channels.

But look closely at the shopper, who wants everything everywhere, and Future’s actions do not seem as outrageous. Traditionally, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have separate distribution strategies for the two channels. And modern and general traders have stayed off each ...

First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 22:01 IST

