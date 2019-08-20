Why global investors remain upbeat about this speech recognition start-up

Former Cisco chairman John Chambers claims that when he bet heavily on China in 1995, few people believed in him. But he was proved to be right over the next two decades. Now a founder of JC2Ventures, Chambers is doubling down his focus on India, especially on the thriving start-up ecosystem, which he believes is going to be the job creator of tomorrow, zipping past large companies.

Chambers’ first bet in India was Uniphore, an AI-technology company. He has invested in two Indian start-ups so far. Chennai-based Uniphore recently raised $51 million in a Series C round led by March ...