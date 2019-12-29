Why, how, and to what extent AI could enter the decision-making boardroom?

Various facets of artificial intelligence (AI) application have been discussed for a decade. Recently, a biotech VC fund used AI to make investment decisions. The AI assessed 50 parameters, which were critical for assessing risk factors in the biotech industry.

In light of this, let us examine why, how, and to what extent AI could enter the boardroom. The question is not “if” but “when”. The board plays an important role: Asking crucial questions to the management, providing guidance, and taking decisions. Considering fiduciary duties of directors and legal ...