For years, Oreo, the biscuit brand with a catchy tagline and a bag full of extensions has positioned itself around personal indulgence.

Its tagline, ‘Twist, lick and dunk’ has helped its owner, the confectionary, food and beverage multinational Mondelez, pitch the brand as a playful break from routine and the ritual it prescribes has become a powerful mnemonic for Oreo’s recall. But now the company is rewiring the memory grid, with a narrative that takes play more seriously and paints it as a parenting responsibility, asking parents to spend more time with their ...