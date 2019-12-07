Why the Renault Triber is everyman's budget set of impressive wheels

French car-maker Renault’s most recent mini crossover best exemplifies what could potentially work for drivers who want a car to navigate busy city roads and congested streets. The newly launched Triber looks good on the outside, is easy on the wallet, has an above average drivetrain and comes with a suspension that handles pothole-riddled roads with competence.

However, this is not to say that there is no room for improvement in this car. The interiors of the Triber are fairly spartan. The cost-cutting is evident in the choice of plastics, interior trims, and even in functional ...