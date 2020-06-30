Will ban on TikTok's be the final straw that breaks its controversial run?

Cast out in a country that ranked as its biggest downloader (more than its parent nation, China) in the first quarter of the year, TikTok is facing its biggest crisis in a market that was never an easy ride. Can it make its way back from the cold? Caught in the crossfire of a border conflict between India and China, the video-sharing app is no stranger to controversy, and experts say that the ban is more likely a negotiation tactic between governments and it may do well to just wait and watch.

But the challenge this time around is different from its struggles in the past. For now ...