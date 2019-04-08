Will continue to put funds for firms that fit our strategy: NIIT Tech CEO

A day after private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) bought 30 per cent stake in Noida-based NIIT Technologies, chief executive officer (CEO) of the IT firm Sudhir Singh told Neha Alawadhi the consolidation with Hexaware, an IT portfolio company of BPEA, would not happen for at least another two years.

Edited excerpts: How do you see the developments at NIIT Technologies? It has been an eventful weekend for us. We announced three transactions — the acquisition of WHISHWORKS, selling over 89 per cent of shares to Esri and BPEA acquiring 30 per cent stake in NIIT ...