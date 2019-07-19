Will Hyundai Venue be the next urban SUV to take Indian market by storm?

With the acceleration in automotive technology, it is no surprise that the features and specifications that were once the exclusive mainstay of premium vehicles have now trickled down to affordable cars as well. In this respect, Hyundai’s latest offering, a compact SUV tricked out with more tech than one thought cars came with, is exhibit number one.

The Hyundai Venue has a keyless ignition, which means you flick the car on with the push of a button. That’s followed by an automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT), which means that it isn’t just a half-baked apparatus ...