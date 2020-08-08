Will limit debt restructuring to a select few: Shriram Transport CEO

Breathing easy amid gradual revival in business, Shriram Transport Finance has decided to extend the loan restructuring option to select customers. Chief Executive Umesh Revankar tells T E Narasimhan in an interview that the company does not see any challenge to its cash flows. Edited excerpts: The RBI has announced a restructuring scheme for loans.

So what happens to customers impacted due to the pandemic? Restructuring is a measure we can decide whom to extend to, and whom not to. Customising according to individual customers’ requirements is possible. Even the moratorium ...