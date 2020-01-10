Will not face insolvency proceedings, says Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) will not undergo insolvency proceedings as it is looking to pay its lenders in the next few weeks, said a company executive.

RInfra is likely to complete the sale of its Delhi-Agra toll road by January-end and its proceeds will be used for debt repayment, the executive added. “RInfra has received in-principle approval for harmonious substitution in the Delhi-Agra (DA) toll road project on January 7 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This approval paves the way for closing the sale,” the company said in a ...