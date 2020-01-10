JUST IN
Will not face insolvency proceedings, says Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

The executive mentioned earlier said with the payment of Rs 1,700 crore to lenders, RInfra would not need to go through an insolvency process

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) will not undergo insolvency proceedings as it is looking to pay its lenders in the next few weeks, said a company executive.

RInfra is likely to complete the sale of its Delhi-Agra toll road by January-end and its proceeds will be used for debt repayment, the executive added. “RInfra has received in-principle approval for harmonious substitution in the Delhi-Agra (DA) toll road project on January 7 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This approval paves the way for closing the sale,” the company said in a ...

First Published: Fri, January 10 2020. 00:27 IST

