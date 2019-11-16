Will Sachin Bansal's long term bet in financial services pay off?

After Sachin Bansal exited Flipkart in May last year, all eyes were on his next move. He did a couple of small investments, but people who know Bansal closely are pretty sure that those are not the things he would want to do for long.

After leaving the e-commerce firm that he co-founded in 2007, Bansal predominantly confined himself, over the next few months, in trying to find out what are the next big sectors that could give him enough scope to scale and solve the challenges, by leveraging the power of technology. And this September, the ace entrepreneur found the answer to that ...