Will set up 325,000 Mw renewable capacity in 10 years: ReNew Power CEO

By the summer of 2020, ReNew Power is set to be the largest player in the renewable energy segment, with a total commissioned capacity of 6,400 Mw; its current capacity is 4,200 Mw and 2,200 Mw is in the pipeline. Sumant Sinha, founder and CEO of ReNew, spoke with Anjuli Bhargava about the positives and the negatives of this sector and towards where it is heading.

Edited excerpts: Why is the market so fragmented in India? In India, the barriers to entry are not very high in the sector. Almost anyone can set up a 50-10 Mw plant. It’s also a very capital intensive sector ...