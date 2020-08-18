Will settle all RERA complaints in the next six months: Supertech

Real estate group on Tuesday said it has launched a special drive to settle all its Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, or RERA, complaints in the next six months, including handing over of delayed flats.

said of the 864 complaints, it has settled 334 since the opening of the lockdown by providing alternative flats or compensation to complainants.

"The firm plans to settle the remaining 530 complaints by 100 cases per month and the entire complaints will be settled within next six months," the company said in a statement. Group Chairman R K Arora said in the last six months, the pace of construction of projects was very slow for want of labour and material.

"As a result of lockdown and fear of the pandemic, all labourers had left for their native places. Similarly, supply of materials was affected," Arora said.