Auto sector slowdown drags Bosch Q3 profit, revenue; PBT declines 27%
Business Standard

Will take a call on diesel segment after six months: Maruti Suzuki India MD

Other players have launched various models at a competitive price. We have to see the response, says MD Kenichi Ayukawa

Shally Seth Mohile & Arindam Majumder 

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), which sells every second car in the market, took a call to vacate the diesel segment last year. The carmaker has instead chosen to bet big on compressed natural gas (CNG).

Over the past decade, the maker of the Brezza and Baleno has sold close to 520,000 CNG models. In an interview, Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) MSI, tells SHALLY SETH MOHILE and ARINDAM MAJUMDER that the company will take a call on diesel segment after seeing the response of the recently launched models by the rivals. Edited excerpts: You have ...

First Published: Thu, February 06 2020. 01:21 IST

