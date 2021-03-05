Will wrap up expansion this month: Cairn Oil & Gas Deputy CEO Prachur Sah

Cairn Oil & Gas is looking to complete the process of ramping up its crude oil and gas production by March-end. These projects were hit by the lockdown last year. “Two or two and a half years ago, we started a major expansion process, which was curtailed to an extent by Covid-19.

But, we managed to overcome that and we are finishing most of these projects. We have completed some of them in the past couple of months and we will be done with most of them by the end of March,” Prachur Sah, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of Cairn Oil & Gas told Business ...