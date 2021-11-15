Wingreens raises $17 mn from Investcorp and Omidyar Network India

-
ALSO READ
We look to continue the pace of investing: Investcorp's Gaurav Sharma
We do have banking ambitions, says Incred Group's Bhupinder Singh
Rocket Learning aims to change academic fate of kids at bottom of pyramid
Sebi penalises Vivek Kudva and family Rs 7 cr for redeeming FT units
Franklin case: Meet Vivek & Roopa Kudva, the couple in Sebi's firing line
-
Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, has led an investment of Rs 124 crore ($17 million) in Wingreens Farms, a packaged food and beverage companies, with participation from Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact.
Wingreens, a business committed to Women’s empowerment, is focused on capturing changing consumer preferences towards healthier and “better for you” products, a segment which represents a $1 billion opportunity over the next 5 years.
Founded in 2011, Wingreens is focused on creating world class, minimally processed products using high quality ingredients that are sustainably sourced.
Anju C Srivastava, founder & managing director of Wingreens Farms, said, “We are delighted to welcome Investcorp and Omidyar Network India to the Wingreens family. We are passionate about building a new age food and beverage company that continues to scale its social impact on the back end while building exciting brands that resonate with the emerging millennial consumer on the front end.”
Its portfolio includes healthy snacks, sauces and spreads, spice mixes, specialty bakery, breakfast cereals, non-dairy milk, protein shakes and a wide assortment of organic products. The company has an omni-channel distribution strategy with an offline retail footprint in over 200 cities across India. Wingreens has also launched a new Direct-to-Consumer website – WingreensWorld.com offering its multi-brand foods and beverages across India.
“With its sustainable business model and focus on delivering quality products, the company is a clear market leader across segments and enjoys strong reputation. Over the years, it has showcased a robust market standing and strong financial metrics. We look forward to working with the company and enabling them to scale further,” said Gaurav Sharma, partner and head of India Private Equity at Investcorp India.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Anju and Arjun. Launched as a Women’s Initiative Network project, Wingreens has been built from the very start with the goal of creating social impact. Their mission is to create a “better for you”, high-quality food brand from India which incorporates sustainable practices, including sourcing and processing at the farmgate,” added Siddharth Nautiyal, partner, Omidyar Network India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU