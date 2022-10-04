Wipro asks employees to report to office at least three days a week

has asked its employees to be in at least three days a week, and informed them on Tuesday that offices will be open for four days a week, starting October 10.

In an email to its employees said: “Starting October 10, Wipro’s will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays.”

The company said in the email, seen by Business Standard, that this will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility. “We encourage you to work from the on at least three of these four days.”

in a statement said: Wipro has adopted a flexible, hybrid approach in our return to office policy. Beginning October 10th, employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, thrice a week. Our offices will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences as well as opportunities and build meaningful relationships at work.

Meanwhile Harpreet Saluja, president Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) in a message said that the email was sent abruptly. "The company should have sent an email a month back, giving ample time to employees to relocate. Also consent and views of the employees should have been considered by the company," he added

Indian IT services players have been putting in place systems which will encourage more and more employees to come back to office.

TCS, last month, mandated its employees to be back to office for three days a week. Of course teams will have to work with their team leaders, and the HR team which three day’s best suits them.

In an email that went out to employees yesterday and today, which Business Standard has seen said: “As part of our return to office initiative, all TCSers are expected to work from office at least three days in a week.”

The email also stated that a roster will be created for each after discussion with the and his/her team leader or manager. “Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the office and you will receive the notification on the same,” said the email. It also said adherence to rostering is mandatory.