Wipro Infra Engineering buys automation firm PARI, aims to go global

-
ALSO READ
Wipro: Investors should await growth outperformance, margin gains
Wipro board approves Rs 9,500 crore buyback at Rs 400 per share
Wipro slips 6% on profit booking after Q2 results, buyback announcement
Wipro Q1 preview: Covid-19 to dent numbers; strategy under the new CEO key
Wipro surges 15% as Q1 operational performance beats Street estimate
-
Wipro’s industrial automation arm has signed an agreement to acquire Precision Automation and Robotics India (PARI), moving to fufill its aim of being among the top automation companies in the world,
The Bengaluru-headquartered company didn't reveal finances of the deal to bag India’s largest automation company.
“PARI brings in the domain expertise, technical capability and customer centricity for turnkey automation solutions. It has rich experience and completes our overall proposition to serve globally going forward,” said G Sundararaman, Senior VP and Business Head, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) Automation.
With this acquisition WIN Automation will be focussing on segments such as engineering, aerospace, railways, hybrid industries like pharma and FMCG to provide turnkey solutions in industrial automation.
PARI which has an annual turnover of Rs 500 crore is the largest automation company in India which exports end-to-end automation solutions to companies worldwide including Ford, Suzuki, Renault, Daimler. Automotive manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Maruti are some of their customers in India.
“We also provide automated car parking solutions, automated warehousing solutions to real estate and logistics players,” said Mangesh Kale, MD, PARI.
The scope of automation has been increasing consistently irrespective of Covid globally as products get more complex. In India, it is a $3 billion market which is growing at a healthy 17-18 per cent annually. “It is a sustainable growth story which is going to stay for years to come,” said Kale.
PARI has deployed over 1,500 automated systems worldwide across more than 75 global customers through its factories in Pune and Detroit. “We have provided reliable automation solutions with cutting edge technology built-in. Being part of Wipro will further help us in our innovation and customer-centricity,” said Ranjit Date, President and Joint MD, PARI.
Wipro’s industrial automation arm has recently developed three projects to help in reducing the Covid burden on the society. It has rolled out a sanitisation walkway called ClearWalk, piloted an inhouse automated graded vehicle (AGV) to deliver food and medicines to Covid-19 patients in hospitals, and another AGV mounted with a UV sanitisation arm.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU