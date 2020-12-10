Wipro Infra Engineering buys automation firm PARI, aims to go global

Wipro’s industrial arm has signed an agreement to acquire Precision and Robotics India (PARI), moving to fufill its aim of being among the top in the world,



The Bengaluru-headquartered company didn't reveal finances of the deal to bag India’s largest automation company.

“PARI brings in the domain expertise, technical capability and customer centricity for turnkey automation solutions. It has rich experience and completes our overall proposition to serve globally going forward,” said G Sundararaman, Senior VP and Business Head, (WIN) Automation.

With this acquisition WIN Automation will be focussing on segments such as engineering, aerospace, railways, hybrid industries like pharma and FMCG to provide turnkey solutions in industrial automation.

PARI which has an annual turnover of Rs 500 crore is the largest automation company in India which exports end-to-end automation solutions to worldwide including Ford, Suzuki, Renault, Daimler. Automotive manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Maruti are some of their customers in India.

“We also provide automated car parking solutions, automated warehousing solutions to real estate and logistics players,” said Mangesh Kale, MD, PARI.

The scope of automation has been increasing consistently irrespective of Covid globally as products get more complex. In India, it is a $3 billion market which is growing at a healthy 17-18 per cent annually. “It is a sustainable growth story which is going to stay for years to come,” said Kale.

PARI has deployed over 1,500 automated systems worldwide across more than 75 global customers through its factories in Pune and Detroit. “We have provided reliable automation solutions with cutting edge technology built-in. Being part of Wipro will further help us in our innovation and customer-centricity,” said Ranjit Date, President and Joint MD, PARI.

Wipro’s industrial automation arm has recently developed three projects to help in reducing the Covid burden on the society. It has rolled out a sanitisation walkway called ClearWalk, piloted an inhouse automated graded vehicle (AGV) to deliver food and medicines to Covid-19 patients in hospitals, and another AGV mounted with a UV sanitisation arm.