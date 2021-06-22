JUST IN
Business Standard

Wipro Lighting, IoT firm Enlighted tie up for smart solutions at workplace

Enlighted's cloud-connected smart sensors, distributed via lighting fixtures and under desks, create infrastructure collecting data about what is happening in the building multiple times per second

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

Smart lighting solutions provider Wipro Lighting, a part of the over $1-billion Wipro Consumer Care Ltd, has partnered with IoT solutions company Enlighted to deliver smarter workplaces. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has earlier partnered with global majors such as Schréder and Cisco in the space. .

Both the parties are integrating their solutions and technologies to create smarter buildings across multiple customer segments. Enlighted IoT sensors are being integrated with Wipro’s future-ready luminaires, forming the backbone for Wipro’s Smart Space Solutions. Enlighted’s cloud-connected smart sensors, distributed through lighting fixtures and under desks, create an infrastructure collecting data about what is happening in the building multiple times per second. This data is available for use in software applications through APIs – provides utilization analytics, location services for people and assets, and insights into how buildings are being used in real-time.
.

Together the integrated solutions improve operating efficiencies and occupant experiences, enhance productivity, and optimise resource and asset use. In addition, the integration of the Enlighted sensors into Wipro’s LED lights saves up to 85 per cent lighting energy for consumers and also reduces overall utility costs, said the company.
.

Wipro Lighting is a pioneer in offering Smart & Connected solutions on the platform of Internet of Lighting (IoL) across various customer segments in India. We are able to solve space utilization and optimisation challenges faced by our customers, helping them to create smarter workplaces, especially from the context of the upcoming hybrid work-model,” said Anuj Dhir, Vice-President & Business Head, Wipro Lighting.
.

The company is targeting segments such as offices, healthcare and manufacturing as potential customers.
.

“Meeting the needs of today’s flexible and hybrid workplace is challenging, which is why the ability to integrate best-in-class technology and combine data sources is critical. Our solution gives companies the tools needed to make smart, data-driven decisions quickly about their workspaces. Together with Wipro, we can swiftly support businesses to implement technology which supports employees as they return to the office, while laying the foundations of long-term digital transformation in workplaces,” said Azheem Haseeb, Vice-President of Sales – Enlighted.

First Published: Tue, June 22 2021. 18:11 IST

