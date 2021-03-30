Wipro names former Walmart and PayPal exec Subha Tatavarti as CTO

firm has appointed Subha Tatavarti as the chief technology officer. Prior to joining she was leading the product, technology development and commercialisation of enterprise infrastructure along with security, data science and edge platform at

Prior to Walmart, Subha headed the Product, Data & Infrastructure Platform at Her focus there was to drive transformation through scalable, API-driven interoperable platforms. Her portfolio of products included Machine Learning/ Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) platforms powered by Notebooks, Data Integration platform, Data Catalog and Data ALM.

In an email welcoming her to the company, CEO Thierry Delaporte said: “In her previous roles, she was instrumental in simplifying the data and analytics infrastructure, besides pioneering CTO modernization and streamlining initiatives for Cloud, Platforms and Frameworks (CPF). She also led various initiatives in domains including SRE and Developer Platforms.”



His mail further said: “Subha brings in over two decades of rich experience in the IT Industry spanning across product development, delivery, lifecycle management, cloud computing services, data technology and analytics. All the current CTO teams including Service Transformation, Topcoder, Robotics, SVIC, Technovation Centre, Open Innovation and Applied Research will report to Subha.”

The appointment comes along with several key appointments that the company has made recently as its restructuring plan.

Tatavarti has also worked at CliMetrics, Inc. (as Co-founder and Director), Abbott Laboratories, Fannie Mae, and BearingPoint. She holds a Masters in Computer Science and lives in the Bay Area in San Francisco with her family.