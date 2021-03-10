New CEO Pierre Bruno to lead Wipro's business in six regions across Europe

-
ALSO READ
Wipro: Investors should await growth outperformance, margin gains
Wipro board approves Rs 9,500 crore buyback at Rs 400 per share
Wipro slips 6% on profit booking after Q2 results, buyback announcement
Wipro Q2 PAT down 3.4% YoY at Rs 2,465.7 cr; announces Rs 9,500 cr buyback
Wipro Q3 profit grows 21% YoY to Rs 2,968 crore, margins expand 243 bps QoQ
-
Information Technology major Wipro on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as chief executive officer for its Europe operations.
The company expects Bruno to lead Wipro’s business in six distinct regions across Europe and claims that it is a bold indication of the firm's continued investment and focus on the European market, building on its momentum across the region in recent years.
“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro’s operations in the European market which offers tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to furthering our commitment to European customers as they navigate their business transformation and continue to evolve and shift in a digital world,” said Pierre Bruno.
“Pierre brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and Services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation. With his experience of leading large teams, Pierre is well-positioned to drive Wipro’s growth journey in Europe” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director of Wipro.
Bruno joins Wipro from DXC Technology where he was Vice President and Managing Director of Southern Europe, responsible for all lines of business, including consulting, integration, apps, cloud and cyber security. Bruno also worked with Dell for 14 years in several roles across Asia Pacific, Japan, and EMEA. He played a key role in Dell’s transformation from selling hardware to becoming a major player in providing infrastructure solutions.
He holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), with majors in Marketing and Econometrics from HEC Graduate School in Paris. He also has a Master’s degree in Bio Engineering.
Wipro’s European presence extends to six regions, comprising UK & Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Nordics, Benelux and Southern Europe, as well as three near-shore delivery locations and includes an array of marquee clients across industries, many of whom the company is helping to transform at scale.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU