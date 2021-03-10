JUST IN
Business Standard

New CEO Pierre Bruno to lead Wipro's business in six regions across Europe

Bruno joins Wipro from DXC Technology where he was Vice President and MD of Southern Europe. He also worked with Dell for 14 years

Topics
Wipro

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Wipro
The company claims that it is a bold indication of the firm's continued investment and focus on the European market

Information Technology major Wipro on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as chief executive officer for its Europe operations.

The company expects Bruno to lead Wipro’s business in six distinct regions across Europe and claims that it is a bold indication of the firm's continued investment and focus on the European market, building on its momentum across the region in recent years.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro’s operations in the European market which offers tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to furthering our commitment to European customers as they navigate their business transformation and continue to evolve and shift in a digital world,” said Pierre Bruno.

“Pierre brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and Services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation. With his experience of leading large teams, Pierre is well-positioned to drive Wipro’s growth journey in Europe” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director of Wipro.

Bruno joins Wipro from DXC Technology where he was Vice President and Managing Director of Southern Europe, responsible for all lines of business, including consulting, integration, apps, cloud and cyber security. Bruno also worked with Dell for 14 years in several roles across Asia Pacific, Japan, and EMEA. He played a key role in Dell’s transformation from selling hardware to becoming a major player in providing infrastructure solutions.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), with majors in Marketing and Econometrics from HEC Graduate School in Paris. He also has a Master’s degree in Bio Engineering.

Wipro’s European presence extends to six regions, comprising UK & Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Nordics, Benelux and Southern Europe, as well as three near-shore delivery locations and includes an array of marquee clients across industries, many of whom the company is helping to transform at scale.

Some of the recent deal wins of Wipro in Europe include

A significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal with METRO AG, a leading global wholesale company.

An engagement with Finland-based clean energy producer Fortum to help upgrade its application management system, services integration and management.

A multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services with Italian automotive giant Marelli.

In Germany, working with Telefónica Germany / O2 and its wider ecosystem to transform its Business Support Systems and associated Quality Assurance to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment.

A strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernization and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company.

First Published: Wed, March 10 2021. 16:28 IST

