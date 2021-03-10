New CEO Pierre Bruno to lead Wipro's business in six regions across Europe

Information Technology major on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as chief executive officer for its Europe operations.

The company expects Bruno to lead Wipro’s business in six distinct regions across Europe and claims that it is a bold indication of the firm's continued investment and focus on the European market, building on its momentum across the region in recent years.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro’s operations in the European market which offers tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to furthering our commitment to European customers as they navigate their business transformation and continue to evolve and shift in a digital world,” said Pierre Bruno.

“Pierre brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and Services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation. With his experience of leading large teams, Pierre is well-positioned to drive Wipro’s growth journey in Europe” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director of

Bruno joins from DXC Technology where he was Vice President and Managing Director of Southern Europe, responsible for all lines of business, including consulting, integration, apps, cloud and cyber security. Bruno also worked with Dell for 14 years in several roles across Asia Pacific, Japan, and EMEA. He played a key role in Dell’s transformation from selling hardware to becoming a major player in providing infrastructure solutions.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), with majors in Marketing and Econometrics from HEC Graduate School in Paris. He also has a Master’s degree in Bio Engineering.

Wipro’s European presence extends to six regions, comprising UK & Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Nordics, Benelux and Southern Europe, as well as three near-shore delivery locations and includes an array of marquee clients across industries, many of whom the company is helping to transform at scale.



