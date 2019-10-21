Wipro plans to promote around 5,000 employees to check attrition

Information technology (IT) services major Wipro is planning to promote around 5,000 employees in the coming quarters, to check attrition and make the IT firm ready for future demand. “Attrition (rate) has been a good story for us as compared to others. We have given salary hikes and now are looking at a huge number of promotions in the coming quarter.

Around 5,000 people in the experience range of five to eight years will get promoted,” said Saurabh Govil, president and chief human resources officer at Wipro. In the April-June quarter of FY20, Wipro paid a retention ...