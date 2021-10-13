Wipro Q2 profit drops 10% sequentially to Rs 2,931 cr, IT revenue up 7.6%

Ltd reported for the second quarter of financial year 2021-22 (FY22), with IT services revenue at Rs 19,760 crore, up 7.6 per cent on a quarterly basis, while net income for the quarter was Rs 2,930.7 crore, an decrease of 10 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The technology services firm expects revenue from its IT Services business to be in the range of $2.63-2.68 billion for the third quarter ending December 2021, translating to a sequential growth of 2-4 per cent.

“The demonstrate that our business strategy is working well. We grew at over 4.5 per cent organic sequential growth for a second quarter in a row, resulting in a 28 per cent year-on-year growth in the first half of this financial year. I thank our customers, partners, and colleagues as we surpassed the $10 billion milestone of annualised revenue run rate,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of

IT Services Operating Margin for the quarter was at 17.8 per cent, flat on adjusted basis quarter-on-quarter and reported decrease of 104 bps on a quarterly basis.

“We sustained our operating margins in Q2 in a narrow band even after absorbing the full impact of our recent acquisitions and investing significantly in our business across sales, capabilities and talent. We completed a salary increase covering 80 per cent of our colleagues, making it the second hike in this calendar year,” said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer.