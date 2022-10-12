Wipro's Q2 profit slips 9.2% amid high employee costs; revenue up 14.6%

witnessed a 9.2 per cent decline in its net profit for the second quarter of FY23 on a year-on-year basis. The reported the net profit at Rs 2,659 crore in the July-September quarter, against Rs 2,930.7 crore a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,844 crore, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings were partly weighed down by rising staff expenses.

Its revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 22,539.7 crore, up 14.6 per cent on a YoY basis; sequentially, the figure was up 4.69 per cent. In dollar terms, revenue grew 4.1 per cent sequentially.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director, said: “Our strong performance in the quarter is further proof that our strategy is yielding intended . Solid growth in our bookings, large deal signings, and revenues underscores our improved market competitiveness and enhanced value proposition. Our ongoing investments in high-growth strategic areas have allowed us to steadily increase our win rate and enhance the quality of our pipeline. As a result of these efforts and our sharp focus on operational excellence, we are now seeing an improvement in our margin.”

The margin for Q2 came in at 15.1 per cent, an increase of 16 basis points sequentially. Jatin Dalal, CFO, said: “We achieved a margin of 15.1% in Q2, after absorbing the impact of salary increases and promotions. Our margin improvement was led by better price realisations and strong operational improvements in automation-led productivity. Our operating cash flows were robust and at 181% of our net income for the year.”

The said that it continues to invest in and upskill talent to stay ahead of clients’ evolving needs. “In the second quarter, we promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and increased salaries across bands. We are pleased to report that we recorded a third consecutive quarter of moderation in attrition,” added Delaporte.

for the quarter was at 23 per cent, down from 23.3 per cent from last quarter.