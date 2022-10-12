Wipro's Q2 profit slips 9.2% amid high employee costs; revenue up 14.6%

-
ALSO READ
At Rs 79.8 crore, Wipro CEO Delaporte highest paid in Indian IT sector
Attrition in IT companies likely to stay at 20% over recession fears
Companies using stay interviews to contain high attrition rates: Report
Quarterly appraisals, mass hiring: How India Inc is tackling attrition
Wipro's Q1 net profit declines 21% over acquisitions, talent cost
-
Wipro witnessed a 9.2 per cent decline in its net profit for the second quarter of FY23 on a year-on-year basis. The company reported the net profit at Rs 2,659 crore in the July-September quarter, against Rs 2,930.7 crore a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,844 crore, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings were partly weighed down by rising staff expenses.
Its revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 22,539.7 crore, up 14.6 per cent on a YoY basis; sequentially, the figure was up 4.69 per cent. In dollar terms, revenue grew 4.1 per cent sequentially.
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director, said: “Our strong performance in the quarter is further proof that our strategy is yielding intended results. Solid growth in our bookings, large deal signings, and revenues underscores our improved market competitiveness and enhanced value proposition. Our ongoing investments in high-growth strategic areas have allowed us to steadily increase our win rate and enhance the quality of our pipeline. As a result of these efforts and our sharp focus on operational excellence, we are now seeing an improvement in our margin.”
The margin for Q2 came in at 15.1 per cent, an increase of 16 basis points sequentially. Jatin Dalal, CFO, said: “We achieved a margin of 15.1% in Q2, after absorbing the impact of salary increases and promotions. Our margin improvement was led by better price realisations and strong operational improvements in automation-led productivity. Our operating cash flows were robust and at 181% of our net income for the year.”
The company said that it continues to invest in and upskill talent to stay ahead of clients’ evolving needs. “In the second quarter, we promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and increased salaries across bands. We are pleased to report that we recorded a third consecutive quarter of moderation in attrition,” added Delaporte.
Attrition for the quarter was at 23 per cent, down from 23.3 per cent from last quarter.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 17:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU