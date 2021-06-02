Wipro sells stake in Denim Group for $22.42 mn, acquires stake in Squadcast

-
ALSO READ
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
Wipro Q4 net profit rises 27% to Rs 2,970 crore, 'best' result in a decade
Wipro Q3 profit grows 21% YoY to Rs 2,968 crore, margins expand 243 bps QoQ
-
IT major Wipro announced that it has sold its stake in Denim Group, a provider of application security firm for $22.42 million.
Wipro in 2018 had acquired 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group, Ltd. and Denim Group Management, LLC (Denim Group), an independent application security firm, for a consideration of $ 8.83 million.
“As part of recently announced acquisition of Denim Group by Coalfire, Wipro has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of $ 22.42 million. Consequent to the sale, Wipro does not hold any stake in Denim Group,” said the company in a BSE filing.
This is the second company that in which Wipro had sold its stake. On May 30th in a regulatory filing the company said it is selling its stake in Ensono Holdings, a hybrid IT services provider for $76.24 million. In March 2018, Wipro had invested $55 million for a 10.2 percent stake in Ensono's combined entity, Ensono Holdings.
Wipro sold the stake as PE player KKR acquired Ensono.
Meanwhile, Wipro also announced that it has acquired a minority stake of less than 20 per cent on a fully diluted basis in US-based IT incident response services provider Squadcast for $1.2 million. The company in a BSE filing said, that the transaction is expected to complete during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU