Wipro to buy US-based Alight Solutions' India operations for $117 mn

IT firm today said it has partnered US-based to take over the latter's captive operations in India - - for a consideration of $ 117 million.

The cash transaction is expected to be completed during the September quarter, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, said in a filing.



"This strategic partnership will enable Alight to accelerate investment in consumer-facing technologies and services across its health, wealth and cloud businesses by leveraging Wipro's industry-leading strengths in automation, machine learning and data analytics," it added.

Wipro's focus will be to modernise Alight's core technology assets and further automate its operations to enhance the user experience of Alight's end customers, it said.

(formerly known as Aon HR Services India) was set up in September 2016.



It has about 9,000 employees and registered revenue of Rs 1,132 crore in 2017-18. It has centres in Gurugram, Noida, and

provides administration and cloud-based HR and financial solutions to 1,400 clients serving 19 million employees.

"Our partnership with enables us to leverage Wipro's unmatched innovation and leadership in automation and digital technologies, while increasing our investments to harness market trends and deliver even better solutions for our clients as their needs and those of their people evolve," said Chris Michalak, CEO of