Wire, cable manufacturers cut institutional supplies, recharge retail

Wires and cables manufacturers are focusing on retail, changing their business strategy due to delay in payments by institutions.

Institutions commit steady demand when they sign long-term contracts for wires and cables, but when their projects it results in working capital blockage for suppliers. Payment from such institutions could take eight-nine months to be cleared during which raw material prices may change and result in further delay of payments.

Spot sales through distributors and stock-keeping units (SKUs), in contrast, yield fast rollover of payment and help raise continuous flow of working capital. Spot sales also results into speedy clearance of pipeline inventory thus improving overall business sentiment.

“Being a retail-focused company, we have cut down our institutional sales to 3 per cent - 4 per cent now from much higher earlier in wires and cables segment, said Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd.

“We are in the business of selling branded products to retail counters. Hence, we would not focus on business-to-business (B2B) or institutional sales for the simple reason of the payments coming after four – six months,” said Chittilappilly.

Other manufacturers, too, have reduced direct supplies to institutions.

After rejuvenating brand and packaging, V-Guard has engaged Frost & Sullivan to develop a robust manufacturing system supported by 250 service centres across the country. This is the first company to introduce three-layer wires in India to ensure the best flexibility without affecting the quality. With an estimated Rs 2,500 crore of revenue for FY 2019, the company plans to enhance its manufacturing capacity through greenfield projects to achieve 50 per cent of its increased CAGR demand by 15 per cent to 20 per cent in two-three years from the current supply level of 40 per cent.

Institutional buyers usually approach manufacturers directly to negotiate pricing and payment terms for their large infrastructure projects. For housing and urban infrastructure projects, save huge on availing massive discount on bulk supply from SKUs or distributors directly.

“Our dependence on institutional sales is limited. Most of our institutional sales are made by our distributors. We supply to large and reputed EPC contractors and our payments are secured by appropriate commercial contracts. These could include letter of credit, discounting facility etc. We have also steadily improved our debtors in terms of number of days of payments outstanding steadily in the last five years,” said Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Chief Executive, Polycab India.

Branded wires and cables manufacturers change their products’ prices on fortnightly basis depending upon the variation in the raw materials prices including copper on the benchmark London Metal Exchange.

Given the government’s increasing focus on infrastructure development, the demand of wires and cables is likely to remain robust in coming years.

A recent Crisil research finds that the Indian cables and wires has grown at a CAGR of approx. 11 per cent by value in the last five years to reach Rs 52,500 crore in fiscal 2018. In general, realisation of the cables and wires follows the trend of key raw materials prices, mainly copper and aluminium. In value terms, Crisil research expects the to grow by approximately 15 per cent CAGR and reach an estimated Rs 1,033 billion by fiscal 2023.

Meanwhile, rising copper prices have prompted wires and cables manufacturers to raise their product prices which they revise on fortnightly basis.

“We follow a policy of purchasing copper on the LME average of the month of consumption. This means, while we buy the copper physically at the beginning of the month, it will be at a provisional price. The LME pricing is used for the whole month on an average to determine the final price to be paid at the end of the month. This way we are always with the market in terms of pricing. Similarly, for sales, we pass on the increase or decrease in the copper LME to the end customer by changing our list prices,” Deepak Chhabria, executive chairman, Cables, said earlier.