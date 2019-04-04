Wish Accor has 300 hotels in India soon, says CEO Sebastien Bazin

French hospitality major Accor has an aggressive expansion plan for India. The world’s second-largest luxury hotel operator introduced the Raffles brand here on Wednesday.

Sebastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, tells Shally Seth Mohile they will open one hotel every day in the Asia-Pacific region, and India, which has a miniscule share presently, will be the top priority. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Hotel Investment Conference — South Asia in Mumbai. Edited excerpts: The past couple of years have been action-packed for Accor with multiple acquisitions, rebranding ...