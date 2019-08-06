Shakeout brewing at CCD, firms eye coffee chain after Siddhartha's death

India’s coffee chain market is set for exciting times. With the board of Coffee Day Enterprises, the holding company of Cafe Coffee Day, indicating last week that it would “deleverage” its assets to pare debt following the death of its founder V G Siddhartha, the race for the country’s largest cafe chain will heat up, retail industry sources say.

The world’s largest beverage company Coca-Cola is already in the race for Cafe Coffee Day as it seeks a broader retail footprint in India to push its products. People in the know had told Business Standard last ...