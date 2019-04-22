With Jet Airways gone, Indian carriers need to add more than 210 planes

It promises to be a Herculean task. With the number of domestic air passengers projected to go up by 14-16 per cent in FY20 (and by 12 per cent in the international market), and with the possibility of Jet Airways not taking off immediately, Indian carriers have to add more than 210 planes in a year to get back to normal capacity in the air.

Or else customers will face capacity shortages and high fares. With the grounding of Jet Airways (with a fleet of 120), the number of planes in the country plummeted to around 544 (this does not include the grounding of Boeing MAX), which means ...