Changing consumer dynamics: Brands are targeting young urban singles

A young woman is travelling alone across the country, sometimes continents. She lugs her backpack from train to buses and streets, humming a catchy tune and holding on to her water bottle.

That’s Milton for you, one of the country’s oldest brand of flasks that has for long targeted traditional Indian homemakers in its ads. Its latest campaign is aimed at the young urban single woman. ALSO READ: Here's how the brands are using 'payback' offers to improve loyalty Single urban men and women are changing the consumer dynamics in the country says a ...