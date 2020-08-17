With no boss around, is BPCL going driverless on stake sale drive?

As state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) inches close to disinvestment, the company seems to be staring at a problem of plenty in terms of its leadership in August, raising the question on whether it will face divestment process headless.

Two of the top executives in the board — including chairman and managing director D Rajkumar and director (refineries) R Ramachandran — are set to superannuate from the services of the corporation on August 31. Interestingly, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) came out with job notifications for filling both the posts in ...