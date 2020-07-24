60% of Bharat Petroleum staff eligible for voluntary retirement scheme

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has offered a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to its employees above 45 years of age as the government steps up effort to privatise the state-run oil and gas company.

According to company insiders, almost 60 per cent of the total 11,894 employees could be eligible to avail of the scheme. A large number of employees are expected to opt for the scheme — Bharat Petroleum Voluntary Retirement Scheme-2020 (BPVRS-2020) — as they fear uncertainty about their future because of the disinvestment move, said a person close to the ...