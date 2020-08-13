With rally in Tata Consumer Products' stock, all eyes on execution

The stock of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL), which has seen a strong re-rating after the demerger of Tata Chemicals’ food business last year, continues to witness strong investor support amid a strong growth potential. The stock has gained 27.5 per cent in the past month, outperforming the Nifty FMCG index, which has risen 1.5 per cent during the period.

Consumers’ preference of branded staple products and aggressive distribution expansion are two key factors improving TCPL’s growth visibility. While the pandemic has made the survival of many small and unorganised ...