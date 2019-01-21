With Reliance Jio's bull run, stability in telecom pricing to take longer

Hopes that telecom tariffs will stabilise from the fourth quarter may not fructify because Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, indicated during the announcement of the third-quarter results that the company will not tinker with tariffs as that might stall the growth momentum.

While this may apply over the short to medium term, analysts say Jio's rising network costs will force the operator to raise tariffs over the long term. While Jio’s data usage came at a slight dip in Q3 at 10.8 GB a month against 11 GB a month in the second quarter, ...