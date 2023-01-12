JUST IN
HCLTech Q3 results: Profit rises 18.8%, trims FY23 revenue guidance
NCLT adjourns Zee Entertainment lenders' pleas against merger to Feb 2
With strong bench, hiring for FY24 among top IT firms back to pre-pandemic

So far the top three IT firms have announced their third quarter numbers and the dip in attrition rates and a higher bench strength seems to be signalling towards a normal year for hiring in FY24

Shivani Shinde & Sourabh Lele  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest player in the segment and also the one which hires the maximum from campus said that for FY24 the range for total hiring would be in the range of 125,000 to 150,000.

After a year of supply-side constraints due to high demand for work after the pandemic, it looks like 2023-24 (FY24) will see a ‘normalised pattern’ of hiring.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 21:35 IST

