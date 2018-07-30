With Tirupur in throes of decline, manufactures eye Ethiopia for revival

Over the years many celebratory labels have come to be attached to Tirupur such as dollar city, textile valley and the Manchester of India to describe its rise as a hub for textile manufacturing and exports. Now, the city is ripe for another kind of epithet: one that describes its slow decline.

Tirupur is increasingly losing its sheen for entrepreneurs, thanks to the growing cost of doing business in the state that is making its exports uncompetitive against those from emerging textile hubs in Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam. To edge out these competitors, many are looking to ...