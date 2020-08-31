JUST IN
Retailers Association welcomes govt's directive on localised restrictions
Withdrawing funds from escrow by PSP, ADIA and NIIF was deal breaker: GVK

The move led arbitral tribunal to vacate the order of injunction that had restrained Bidvest and ACSA from selling their shares to any third party, firm says in response to legal notice

GVK Group | Adani Group | PSP Projects

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

In its termination letter sent to PSP of Canada, ADIA and NIIF, the GVK group today said a sum of around $300 million which was kept in and escrow account was unilaterally withdrawn by the investors, without any permission from the arbitral tribunal.

This led to the arbitral tribunal vacating the order of injunction that had restrained Bidvest and consequently ACSA (Airport Company of South Africa) from selling their shares to any third party and turned out to be a deal breaker, GVK wrote in response to a legal notice from the three investors. “Our transaction contemplated ...

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 16:40 IST

