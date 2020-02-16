Without Voda Idea, Vodafone Group will become smaller than Airtel and Jio

To be or not to be? That is the billion-dollar question before the Vodafone Group with regard to its Indian joint venture, Vodafone Idea.

After being rapped by the Supreme Court for non-payment of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 54,000 crore, the company said on Saturday it was calculating how much it could pay, and that it would pay some amount before the next hearing of the case. When Arun Sarin, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Vodafone Group, acquired a majority stake in Hutchison Essar in 2007, he had said that he expected the business to “make a major ...