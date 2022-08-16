JUST IN
Wockhardt initiates phase-III clinical study of new antibiotic candidate

Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt Ltd on Tuesday said it has initiated a global Phase III clinical study of its new antibiotic candidate WCK 5222, which will be completed in 18 months

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt Ltd on Tuesday said it has initiated a global Phase III clinical study of its new antibiotic candidate WCK 5222.

The company has completed the first site initiation visit for the study, Wockhardt said in a statement.

WCK 5222 is a drug, which is entirely a new class of antibiotic known as "-lactam ENHANCER, and is targeted for treatment of hospitalised adults with complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis, it added.

"WCK 5222 is a new class of antibiotic for gram-negative terrain for complicated urinary tract infections and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP)," Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said.

Scientific evidence clearly suggests WCK 5222, when available, will save many lives worldwide, he added.

The company said its study will have 70 centres worldwide in 11 countries, including the US, Europe, India, China and Latin America.

"This global study is expected to be completed in 18 months," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 13:46 IST

