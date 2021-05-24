Covid-19 pandemic: Sales of large apartments rise as WFH continues

Sale of large apartments — those which have three bed rooms (3BHK) and above — have caught up in the top cities of the country as people continued to work from home (WFH) due to the pandemic, using part of their houses as workplaces. Sale of such apartments has gone up 19 per cent in the first quarter of this calendar year on a yearly basis, according to PropEquity, a real estate-focused data analytics firm.

What is interesting is that the growth in such apartments was just 5 per cent in Q4 of 2020. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has seen the highest growth in sale of ...