WorkIndia raises $12 mn from founding family of Nintendo, others

WorkIndia, a portal for blue and grey-collar jobs, has raised $12 million in funding from SBI Holdings, Persol, Insitor and Yamauchi No.10 Family Office, the founding family of .

The firm will use the Pre-Series B funding to strengthen its product, data science infrastructure and enter the Southeast Asian blue-collar jobs market. WorkIndia said it operates in 772 cities in India to cater to the hiring needs of more than 1.5 million businesses.

"With the new round of funding, WorkIndia will further strengthen its product and data science capabilities including entry into the yet untapped Southeast Asian blue-collar market,” said Kunal Patil, co-founder and CEO, WorkIndia.

Nicholas Lazos, co-founder of Insitor, said that WorkIndia builds trust and ensures an inclusive and fair labour market by eliminating intermediaries and fraudulent jobs.

“The deep technology built over the past 6 years utilizes geo-positioning, eligibility matching and behavioral data to suggest relevant jobs. WorkIndia is not only boosting the economy and maintaining the demand and supply balance for job opportunities, but also creating a meaningful impact on the lives of blue and grey-collar individuals,” said Lazos.

"Achieving rapid revenue growth while demonstrating high unit economics and a negative working capital model is no easy feat, and WorkIndia has consistently demonstrated this for over a year. We are honored to be a part of WorkIndia’s journey and look forward to supporting them as they expand rapidly in this wild west of a blue-collar segment," said Hirowaka Murakami, chief investment officer of Yamauchi No. 10 Family Office.