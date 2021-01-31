World Bank's IFC to invest $45 million equity in upGrad Education

-
ALSO READ
Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad aims to take higher education offerings overseas
Blessing in disguise: Pandemic gives a leg up to Edtech major upGrad
DCM Shriram to invest $143 mn in brownfield expansion project backed by IFC
Stellaris Venture Partners to launch $160 mn fund; IFC to invest $25 mn
World Bank arm invests $10 mn in venture capital firm Endiya Partners
-
Online tutor upGrad will raise around $45 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC) to expand its services, said the two sides.
upGrad, the short name for upGrad Education Private Limited, has almost doubled its users in six months and aims to touch 10 lakh by the end of 2021. The company generated Rs 230 crore last fiscal, and aims to close this with an annual revenue run rate of Rs 1200 crore.
IFC, an investment arm of the World Bank, said it will make an equity investment of $45 million in the company, which was founded in early 2015. The company has got 21,500 paid learners and helped more than 370,000 individuals globally in five years, making it India’s largest online higher-education company based on gross revenue generated in 2018-19.
Founded by Ronnie Screwvala (currently serves as Executive Chairman) and Mayank Kumar (currently serves as Managing Director), upGrad is one of the leading players in edtech, offering certificates, diplomas and degrees in data, management, technology, law and other subjects.
IFC's investment marks institutional financing round in India, where venture capital backing education technology companies is relatively limited. According to estimates, the Indian ed-tech industry is the second biggest in the world. Reports published before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic suggested that the industry is likely to touch $3.2 billion by 2022, and lockdowns to contain the disease may strengthen it as people learn and take up online courses.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU