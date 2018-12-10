World has moved, but India continues to use corrosion-prone steel for cars

India raced past Germany last year to become the world’s fourth largest automobile market with sales of 4.02 million vehicles. China, the US and Japan took the top three spots.

What was particularly outstanding for India was it achieving the globe’s fastest rate of growth in automobile sales in 2017 at 9.5 per cent. No wonder, there is a compelling pull for leading auto groups in the West and Japan to go on strengthening their manufacturing muscle here. A question is now thrown at them and their two Indian peers as to why they are using carbon cold-rolled (CR) steel and ...