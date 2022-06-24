World MSME Day: Oyo announces special 60% discount for small businesses

-
-
Travel and hospitality chain Oyo has announced a limited period discount on hotel bookings for business travellers from small-scale businesses, on the occasion of World MSME Day.
The company said on Friday that it would reduce hotel stay charges for small businesses by up to 60% from June 27 to July 3, 2022. “This is an initiative by the company to recognise the contribution of the MSME sector towards the economic growth of the country,” the company said in a statement. Approximately 2,000 properties across the country will be covered under this scheme.
Oyo recently announced that it has added more than 1,250 corporate clients in the last three months, indicating that business travel in India may be rebounding after the lifting of Covid-induced travel restrictions.
The company added that the small and medium enterprises, startups, traditional business houses, and conglomerates have led the recovery after the relaxation of the pandemic-related restrictions.
Speaking on the development, Shreerang Godbole, Senior Vice President, OYO said, “A lot of our customers are employees or owners of small and medium businesses. We will continue to do all that we can to remain the stay of the first choice for all these businesses.”
The travellers can avail the offer by booking on Oyo’s app, website, and online travel platforms and by showing their business card at the time of check-in.
