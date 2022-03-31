Worth the price? Brands will count the cost of bidding for IPL media rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has pegged the base price for the combined Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights at Rs 32,890 crore, nearly double the Rs 16,347 crore that Star Disney had forked out five years ago. Experts say at these levels there does not seem to be any profit-and-loss logic; instead, it is all about the premium broadcasting companies are ready to pay for market dominance.

They expect the final price to be anything between Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore for five years. Advertising and media buying agencies, however, say that there is no ...