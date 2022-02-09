xto10x Technologies raises $25 mn in funding round led by Binny Bansal

xto10x Technologies, a company that helps start-ups to scale up, has raised $25 million in a round led by former Flipkart chief executive officer and co-founder Binny Bansal. He is also one of the co-founders of xto10x.

The Series A round also saw participation from 28 founders and senior leaders from the start-up ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia. The funds raised will be primarily utilised to ramp up three core activities--learning programs, software tools and operating capabilities--which will enable growth-stage startups to accelerate their scale-up journeys.

“xto10x is the only institution that provides systematic support to founders looking to scale up from Series A/B to unicorn and beyond. We have found the xto10x offerings extremely relevant in our own journey of building a high-growth and durable organisation at Razorpay,” said Shashank Kumar, co-founder at Razorpay, an investor and a customer of the start-up.

“Our experience over the past two years has shown us that founders are really looking for support to grow fast and build enduring Doing deep operating work with start-ups and converting that experience into software tools and learning curriculum have helped us build strong momentum, driving 4X growth in the past year. In fact, xto10x is already a profitable company,” said Saikiran Krishnamurthy, co-founder, xto10x Technologies.

xto10x last year acquired Dockabl, a SaaS-based HR-tech start-up, to expand its employee experience platform. xto10x has worked with more than 200 growth-stage start-ups across India and Southeast Asia in the past two years. The company has built strong offerings in its three core areas: learning programs, software tools and operating capabilities. In learning, seven out of 24 from 10xAcademy founders’ programme are now unicorns.