Yashpal Gupta named MD & CEO of Repco Home Finance for three years

Repco Home Finance Ltd has appointed Yashpal Gupta, the present Chief Operating Officer of the company, as additional director in the capacity of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years.
The home finance firm in a regulatory filing has said that the appointment comes into effect on January 3, 2019, and is for a period of three years ending January 2, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Gupta has around 25 years of expertise in Banking and holds a Bachelors' degree in engineering and Bachelors' degree in Science. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in financial management and is a chartered financial analyst, the filing added.
The appointment comes after R Varadarajan retired as MD and CEO of the company at the end of December 2018, said sources.
