Economic environment in aviation sector has deteriorated: IndiGo official
Yatra waives flight cancellation charges amid coronavirus outbreak

As coronavirus continues to spread across the world, online portal Yatra.com has announced a waiver on all flight cancellation charges till March 31.

Dhruv Shringi, co-founder of Yatra.com said "For regions where airlines have cancelled their existing and new flights we are offering full refunds to our customers. This is an unprecedented situation and our call volumes have increased by over 8 to 10 times from normal levels, however the Yatra customer service teams are working round the clock to assist travellers with whatever they require."

Several other ailrines, including IndiGo, AirAsia and GoAir have also announced free rescheduling on all flights amid the coronavirus scare.

First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 10:20 IST

