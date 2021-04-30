Yes Bank Q4 net loss widens marginally to Rs 3,788 cr

-
-
Yes Bank of Friday reported its standalone net loss widened marginally to Rs 3,788 crore in the March quarter of FY21 as against net loss of Rs 3,668 crore a year ago. The lender posted net profit of Rs 148 crore in the December quarter.
Deposits rose 55% on an annual basis to Rs 1.62 trillion.
Net interest income declined 23% to Rs 987 crore as against Rs 1,274 crore in the year-ago period.
"FY21 was the year of rebuilding the foundation of Yes Bank. Bank demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19 and moratorium imposed on the bank in March 2020," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.
Provisions rose 7.5% during the quarter to Rs 5,240 crore as compared to Rs 4,872 crore in March 2020.
The bank's scrip on Friday closed 0.7% higher at Rs 14.60 on NSE.
