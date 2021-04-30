Yes Bank Q4 net loss widens marginally to Rs 3,788 cr

of Friday reported its standalone net loss widened marginally to Rs 3,788 crore in the March quarter of FY21 as against net loss of Rs 3,668 crore a year ago. The lender posted net profit of Rs 148 crore in the December quarter.

Deposits rose 55% on an annual basis to Rs 1.62 trillion.

Net interest income declined 23% to Rs 987 crore as against Rs 1,274 crore in the year-ago period.

"FY21 was the year of rebuilding the foundation of Bank demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19 and moratorium imposed on the bank in March 2020," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

Provisions rose 7.5% during the quarter to Rs 5,240 crore as compared to Rs 4,872 crore in March 2020.

The bank's scrip on Friday closed 0.7% higher at Rs 14.60 on NSE.